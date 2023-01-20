BREAKING: Supreme Court Returns Akpabio To Senatorial Race

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court has affirmed Godswill Akpabio as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District election.

The apex court gave the verdict in a judgment on Friday.

Recall that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had ordered his removal on the grounds that he had already contested for the presidential ticket of the APC.

But in its judgment on Friday, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa held that the court had no right to interfere in political party matters.

Subsequently, the apex court quashed the nomination of Mr. Udom Ekpoudom whose name APC uploaded on the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High court had held that since the name of Akpabio was forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission by the APC, the electoral umpire cannot refuse to accept and publish his name as one of the senatorial contenders.

But the appellate court had overruled the lower court, at the time.