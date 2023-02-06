BREAKING: Supreme Court Says Ahmed Lawan Is APC Senatorial Candidate For Yobe North

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court on Monday, affirmed Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as the All Progressive Congress Candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District after lower courts upheld Bashir Machina as the substantive candidate of the All Progressive Congress.

Advertisement

Recall that Lawan, even though he did not participate in the election initially due to his contest for the APC presidential ticket, wanted Machina to cede the ticket to him after losing the presidential primary to Bola Tinubu.

But Machina refused and the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal upheld his candidacy.

But the APC submitted Lawan’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) insisting he was their candidate.

Passing its judgment on Monday, a five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Centus Nweze held that it was constitutionally wrong for lower courts to determine Machina’s application having filed it by originating summons.

The court held that the summon contained allegations of fraud which lawfully requires provision of witnesses, examination and cross examination.

Advertisement

“The bedrock of the suit shows that there were allegations of fraudulent practices against the appellants.

“That the 1st respondent accused the APC of fraudulently substituting his name with that of Lawan.

“Where there is an allegation of fraud it should not be commenced by an originating summons.

“There was a need to call witnesses to prove allegations of fraud,” the panel held agreeeing with the APC that the Machina did not properly file his case.