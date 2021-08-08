BREAKING: Surprise As Big Brother Introduces Fresh Housemates To Contest For N90m Prize

Entertainment
By The Whistler

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of the Big Brother Naija has witnessed the introduction of some new housemates into the house.

The new housemates were introduced into the house by Ebuka the host of the show.

RELATED
Celebrities

BREAKING: Yerins Becomes First Housemate To Be Evicted From BBNaija House

They are Ebuka Micheal who is a musician, Kayvee a photographer, and JMK who is a lawyer by profession.

They told the host Ebuka that they would be bringing in a lot of vibes into the house.

As soon as they entered the BBNaija houses, the housemates expressed surprise as they were not expecting new contestants in the show two weeks after the commencement of the reality TV programme.

You might also like

BBNaija S6: Male Housemates To Welcome Female Counterparts With Pranks

Baba Ijesha: Nollywood Is Addressing Sexual Harrassment Among Actors – Monalisa…

BREAKING: Popular Actor Leads Protest Against Continued Detention Of Baba Ijesha By…

EndSARs : Scheduled FG, Youths Meeting Fails To Hold After Falz Withdrew…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.