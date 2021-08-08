BREAKING: Surprise As Big Brother Introduces Fresh Housemates To Contest For N90m Prize

The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of the Big Brother Naija has witnessed the introduction of some new housemates into the house.

The new housemates were introduced into the house by Ebuka the host of the show.

They are Ebuka Micheal who is a musician, Kayvee a photographer, and JMK who is a lawyer by profession.

They told the host Ebuka that they would be bringing in a lot of vibes into the house.

As soon as they entered the BBNaija houses, the housemates expressed surprise as they were not expecting new contestants in the show two weeks after the commencement of the reality TV programme.