BREAKING: Terrorism: DSS Finally Arrests CBN Gov Emefiele After Failed Attempts

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
CBN-Governor-Godwin-Emefiele-1
Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor

In a shocking move late Friday, the Department of State Services (DSS) apprehended Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), shortly after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu’s decision to suspend Emefiele did not come as a surprise to many, as the embattled CBN governor had been widely criticized for the way he has allegedly mismanaged the nation’s monetary policies.

A statement announcing his suspension said the move came amid “ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.”

Willie Bassey, the Director of Information at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said Emefiele’s suspension is with immediate effect.

Following the suspension, the DSS swiftly moved to arrest Emefiele, taking him into custody supposedly for questioning.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Emefiele had been accused of allegedly aiding and abetting acts of terrorism and the DSS made unsuccessful attempts to arrest him before President Tinubu took office.

More details to follow

