BREAKING : Thousands Of Supporters Welcome Ex-Governor Oyetola, Wife Back To Osun

Thousands of supporters and members of All Progressives Congress(APC) have thronged to Osogbo, capital of Osun State, to welcome former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola into the state on Monday.

Oyetola had left the state since November 26th 2022 before the inauguration of Ademola Adeleke as the governor on November 28th 2022.

THE WHISTLER learnt that Oyetola and wife, Kafayat embarked on spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj before returning to Lagos State.

Supporters have been waiting for the ex-governor at the campaign office of Tinubu/Shettima in Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo to give him a rousing welcome into the state since 10am.

Meanwhile, Oyetola arrived the campaign office from Lagos at 11:42 an amid jubilation by supporters. The elated supporters were chanting songs to welcome the governor into the state.

Oyetola was yet to address the supporters at the time of filing this report.

The leadership of APC in the state had organized a prayer session for Oyetola for 2023 and in respect of the ongoing case at the Tribunal challenging the governorship victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke.