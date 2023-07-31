BREAKING: Tinubu Announces Salary Increase For Civil Servants

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, said his administration would soon increase the salaries of civil servants, which is set to take effect following the implementation of a new minimum wage.

Tinubu emphasized that the recent removal of fuel subsidy marks the beginning of a new era, transitioning the nation from a period of “darkness” to a promising “new dawn”.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of the recent removal of fuel subsidies that has resulted in economic challenges for citizens.

