BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Ex-Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu As Substantive EFCC Chairman

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Advertisement

The appointment of Odumosu, a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

He replaces Abdulrasheed Bawa who was recently suspended by President Tinubu to pave way for investigation into allegations of abuse of power levelled against him.

Odumosu retired from the Nigeria Police Force in January 2022, shortly after his elevation to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) and after serving for 32 years.

He served as the first chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) and also the Commander of the State-funded Rapid Response Squad (RRS).