BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Ex-Lagos CP Hakeem Odumosu As Substantive EFCC Chairman

Nigeria Politics
By Our Reporter
HAKEEM-ODUMOSU
Hakeem Odumosu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The appointment of Odumosu, a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

He replaces Abdulrasheed Bawa who was recently suspended by President Tinubu to pave way for investigation into allegations of abuse of power levelled against him. 

Odumosu retired from the Nigeria Police Force in January 2022, shortly after his elevation to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) and after serving for 32 years. 

He served as the first chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) and also the Commander of the State-funded Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

