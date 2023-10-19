BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Jonathan’s YouWiN Coordinator As Bank Of Industry CEO

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has named Dr. Olasupo Olusi as the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Olusi, a World Bank economist and development finance expert, will serve an initial term of four years.

His appointment was announced late Thursday by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President.

Olusi once served as Special Assistant to the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and YouWiN! Project Coordinator under the former president Goodluck Jonathan administration.

His academic background includes degrees from Hull University and Durham University in the United Kingdom, where he earned a Master’s degree in International Money, Finance, and Investment, as well as a Doctorate in Finance and Economics.

“The President’s approval of Dr. Olusi’s appointment follows the voluntary resignation of former BOI Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olukayode Pitan.

“The President tasks the new BOI Chief Executive to ensure that Nigerians, who are operating all sizes of enterprises across sectors, are given fair and equitable access to much needed support in order to bolster employment generation and wealth creation amongst income groups in the country with special regard for lower and middle income enterprise operators,” read part of the state announcing the appointment.