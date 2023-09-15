BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Olayemi Cardoso As New CBN Governor

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Advertisement

The announcement, conveyed through a press statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), revealed that Dr. Cardoso’s nomination had received the President’s approval for a five-year term, pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Ngelale noted that the appointment is in compliance with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which grants the President the authority to appoint the CBN Governor and Deputy Governors, subject to Senate confirmation.

Cardoso, an economist, takes over from Folashodun Shonubi who held the position in an acting capacity.

In addition to Cardoso’s nomination, President Tinubu has put forward the names of four individuals to serve as Deputy Governors of the CBN.

The other nominees are:

Advertisement

Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo Mr. Philip Ikeazor Dr. Bala M. Bello