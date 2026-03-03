BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Oyedele State Finance Minister

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr Taiwo Oyedele as the minister of state for finance, replacing Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, announced that Uzoka-Anite has been redeployed to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning as the Minister of State, her third portfolio in the administration.

Tinubu has submitted Oyedele’s nomination to the Senate for confirmation in a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Quoting Onanuga, “Until President Tinubu nominated him as a minister, Oyedele from Ikaram, Akoko, Ondo State, was the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which overhauled Nigeria’s tax system.

“Oyedele, 50, is an economist, accountant and public policy expert.

“He attended Yaba College of Technology, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in accountancy and finance. He attended Oxford Brookes University and earned a BSc in applied accounting.

“He also completed executive education programmes at the London School of Economics, Yale University, the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the Harvard Kennedy School.

“Oyedele spent 22 years of his working career at PwC, joining in 2001 and rising to become the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader.

“Oyedele is also a professor at Babcock University in Ogun State and a visiting scholar at the Lagos Business School.”