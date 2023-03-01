BREAKING: Tinubu Attacks ‘Let Out Gorilla’ In Victory Speech

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has fired his first shots at his political opponents in the victory speech he delivered moments after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

INEC in the early hours of Wednesday declared that Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 to emerge president-elect ahead of his closest contenders, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 6,984,520, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who secured 6,101,533 votes.

Delivering his vote of thanks at the headquarters of his campaign organization in Abuja, Tinubu took a swipe at his closest rival, Atiku of the PDP, and Senator Dino Melaye who is a party agent and spokesperson for the PDP candidate.

The president-elect referred to Senator Melaye as a “let out gorilla” while making reference to his protest against INEC’s refusal to immediately address complaints of opposition political parties regarding the commission’s failure to upload results of the election to its central server.

Taking an indirect swipe at Atiku, Tinubu said he would like to change the first name of Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, if he had the power to.