BREAKING: Tinubu Commissions Critical Gas Infrastructure Projects, Commends Strategic Vision Of NNPC Limited

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday commissioned three critical gas infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and its partners.

The commissioning of the projects is in line with the president’s commitment to significantly leverage gas to grow the Nigerian economy.

The three projects commissioned by the president are the AHL Gas Processing Plant 2 (GPP – 2) – 200mmscf/d which is an expansion to the Kwale Gas Processing Plant (GPP – 1); the AHL Gas Plant, which is being developed by AHL Limited, an incorporated Joint Venture owned by NNPC Limited and SEEPCO; and the ANOH-OB3 CTMS Gas Pipeline Project

The event was attended by the Governor of Delta State, Francis Oborevwori; the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo; the NNPCL Board Chairman Chief Pius Akinyelure and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari.

Others in attendance are the Managing Director of AHL, Monitoring Brown; the Managing Director of Seplat Roger Brown and other top officials in both the private and public sectors of the economy.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu said the three critical gas projects support the federal government’s effort to grow value from the nation’s gas assets while eliminating gas flaring.

He said the delivery of the projects was accelerated from the inception of the administration in keeping with the overall objective of deepening domestic gas supply as a critical enabler for economic prosperity.

The projects will increase gas supply to the domestic market by approximately 500mmscf/d, creating a better investment climate and promoting balanced economic growth cumulatively.

Tinubu said the commissioning event is highly significant to the country as it demonstrates the administration’s concerted efforts to accelerate the development of critical gas infrastructures geared at significantly enhancing the supply of energy to boost industrial growth and create employment opportunities.

Also, he said the projects are fully in line with the Decade of Gas initiative, and the Federal Government’s quest to grow value from the Nation’s abundant gas assets while concurrently eliminating gas flaring and accelerating industrialization.

He commended the strategic vision of the NNPC Limited and its partners Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and Seplat Energy Plc for this laudable and value adding projects.

The President said, “It is pleasing that approximately 500MMscf of gas in aggregate would be supplied to the domestic market from these two Gas Processing Plants, which represents over 25 per cent incremental growth in gas supply.

“In practical terms this is more gas to the Power Sector, Gas-Based Industries and other critical segments of the economy. I therefore commend the strategic vision of the NNPC Limited and its partners Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and Seplat Energy Plc for this laudable and value adding projects.

“From the outset of this administration, we have been very clear of our intention to leverage on the virtually unlimited capacity of gas to drive economic growth. Aside from the presidential CNG initiative which is aimed at moving the good people of Nigeria away from petrol and diesel as vehicular combustion fuel, significant progress has also been recorded in incentivizing gas development through Presidential Executive Orders.”

The President assured Nigerians that these projects are just the beginning, as the federal government is stepping up its coordination of other landmark projects and initiatives that will ensure the earliest realization of gas fueled prosperity in the country.

He assured investors in the energy space that this is an investment enabling government and we will not relent in facilitating the ease of doing business.

He said, “The theme of this commissioning – ‘From Gas to Prosperity; Renewed Hope’ must be adopted by all gas sector participants and would-be investors as a clarion call to ramp up efforts to accelerate investment and developments of projects in the gas sector on a win-win basis.

“I would once again commend the efforts of NNPC Ltd, alongside SEEPCO and Seplat Energy on this business partnership initiative and congratulate you all on the successful implementation of the three projects.

“Finally, I want to reiterate the Federal Government’s resolve to continue to provide support in deepening domestic gas utilization, to increase national power generation capacity, revitalize industries and create multiple job opportunities for economic growth.

“Today, I have the singular honour to commission the expansion of the AHL Gas Processing Plant, the ANOH Gas Processing Plant and the 23.3Km ANOH to Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben(OB3) Custody Transfer Metering Station Gas Pipeline Projects in line with this administration’s resolve to provide energy for Nigerians, and to use our vast natural gas resources to transform Nigeria.

“I urge NNPC limited as our national energy company of choice to continue its relentless efforts and record more successes in the energy sector for the benefit of all Nigerians. ‘From Gas to Prosperity, with a Renewed Hope.”

In his remarks, the Petroleum Mimister said in keeping with the climate control agenda, the government decided to use gas as the transition fuel to achieve green energy by 2060.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu has been putting projects in place to ensure the decade of gas project is achieved adding that these projects are critical to achieving that.

The Minister said the plant will promote rapid industrialization in Nigeria, and described it as a shinning example of the drive to boost power generation and strengthen industrialization.

“We commend President Bola Tinubu for his support for the project and we also appreciate the NNPCL and its partners in achieving this. The teamwork will help us build a future that will guarantee prosperity for everyone,” he added.

In his remarks, the NNPCL GCEO commended the President for his support and added that the pressure he gave the team on these projects ensures that it is delivered on schedule.

He said the progrssive policy direction of this government to transform the country into a gas project is making its mark.

According to Kyari, the three projects commissioned today is in like with the Decade of gas agenda and consistent with the administration’s effort to boost gas supply to domestic market.

Kyari stated further that the projects will also reduce dependency on importation.

He said,” The project is fully in line with our agenda to move to cleaner energy sources. The NNPCL is executing several gas projects to monetise gas assets such as AKK projects among others.

“We assure you that NNPCL is committed to ensuring energy security by executing more gas projects that will make our country to prosper.