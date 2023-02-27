BREAKING: Tinubu Declared Winner Of Kwara Presidential Election

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu-
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC presidential candidate

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of the presidential election held in Kwara on Saturday.

Advertisement

Tinubu polled 263,572 to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

INEC Fails To Upload Ekiti Election Results On IReV Portal Despite Official Declaration

Nigeria Politics

‘Tinubu Lule Ni Eko’ — Reactions As Obi Wins Presidential Election In Lagos

Atiku polled 136,909 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 31,166 votes while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP scored 3,141 votes to finish in 4th position.

A total of 1,695,927 voters registered for the exercise while only 497,519 voters were accredited, according to the result declared on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement