BREAKING: Tinubu Declared Winner Of Kwara Presidential Election

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has been declared the winner of the presidential election held in Kwara on Saturday.

Tinubu polled 263,572 to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Atiku polled 136,909 votes.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party scored 31,166 votes while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP scored 3,141 votes to finish in 4th position.

A total of 1,695,927 voters registered for the exercise while only 497,519 voters were accredited, according to the result declared on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.