BREAKING: Tinubu Orders DSS To Vacate EFCC Building

By Nneoma Benson
APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Security Services (DSS) to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by the president’s spokesperson, Tunde Rahman on Tuesday.

The President gave the directive following the face-off between the two security agencies earlier on Tuesday.

The statement read: “President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Security Service to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The President gave the directive when reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their work place, was brought to his attention.

“The President said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably”.

