BREAKING: Tinubu Orders IGP To Withdraw Policemen From VIPs

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to withdraw police officers from very important persons (VIPs) in the country.

Tinubu ordered that officers must concentrate on their core duties henceforth.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said on Sunday “The presidential directive was issued at the security meeting President Tinubu held on Sunday with the police, Air Force, army chiefs and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Abuja.

“…VIPs who want police protection will now request well-armed personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Many parts of Nigeria, especially remote areas, have few policemen at the stations, thus making the task of protecting and defending the people difficult.

“In view of the current security challenges facing the country, President Tinubu is desirous of boosting police presence in all communities.

“Already, President Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 additional police officers. The federal government is also collaborating with the states to upgrade police training facilities nationwide.”

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Adeola Ajayi.

It came on the heels of recent attacks and kidnappings in Kebbi, Kwara, and Niger States.

Suspected terrorists had abducted 25 students from a school in Kebbi State, 38 worshipers from the Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, and about 303 students from the St Mary’s Private Catholic School in Papiri village, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.