BREAKING: Tinubu Retires NIMC DG

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, to proceed on compulsory leave.

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this on Tuesday.

According to Ngelale, Aziz’s leave is, “With effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.”

The statement further revealed, “The President approves the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps.

“This follows the recent expiration of tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

“This appointment takes immediate effect.”