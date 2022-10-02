BREAKING: Tinubu Shares Video At Gym To Dismiss Death Rumours

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has shut down rumours of his alleged death by posting a video of himself working out at the gym.

Tinubu took to his verified social media pages on Sunday night to share an eight seconds video which showed him working out on a spin bike at an undisclosed location.

Nigerian singer, Asake’s song ‘organize’ was playing in the background of the video.

The APC candidate’s reaction followed rumours of his failing health due to his absence at the signing of the peace pact by presidential candidates of political parties last week.

Tinubu captioned the video: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.



Well… Nope.



This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.#BAT23 pic.twitter.com/qqPkgSDYjs — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) October 2, 2022

Earlier, the Director of Media and Publicity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, had said that Tinubu was healthy in London, United Kingdom.

Reacting to social media photos suggesting that Tinubu was indisposed in the British capital, Onanuga wrote in a Facebook post: “Look at the frame of his glasses. It is certainly not Tinubu’s trademark frame.

“Let me assure Nigerians who genuinely want to know Tinubu’s whereabouts. He is in London, in his house.

“Tinubu left Nigeria on Saturday night for a short break and in readiness for what will certainly be a gruelling campaign.

“I saw him and spoke with him two hours before he left. He was hale and hearty. He was not ill. He didn’t go to treat any ailment.

“We spoke today at about 2 pm. And he told me how his one-week retreat has not made any difference. He was still working like in Nigeria.”