BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends EFCC Boss Abdulrasheed Bawa
President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa. The suspension comes as the president seeks thorough investigation into the activities of Bawa during his tenure at the commission.
President Tinubu’s decision is coming less than two weeks after he suspended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to enable unhindered investigation into several allegations against the apex bank head.
More details to follow…