BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends Emefiele From Office As CBN Governor

Economy
By Ifeanyi Onuba
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele/Internet

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, from office with immediate effect.

Advertisement

This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Mr Emefiele according to a statement from Willie Bassey
Director, Information in the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.

RELATED
Economy

Civil Servants May Get Up To N100,000 Minimum Wage As TUC Factors Economic Realities

Economy

Stop Panicking, Naira Is Still N461/USD Official Price– CBN Denies Devaluation

The statement reads, “President Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement