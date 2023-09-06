BREAKING: Tough Times Ahead For Electricity Consumers As NERC Increases Prepaid Meter Price From N109,684 To N143,836

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians may be in for another tough time as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on Wednesday, approved an upward review of the price of pre-paid electricity meters in the country.

The Commission confirmed the increment in a circular dated 5 September 2023, and signed by its Chairman Sanusi Garba and Commissioner Legal, Licencing and compliance, Dafe Akpeneye.

According to the circular, a single phase pre-paid meter would now cost N81,975.16 from the N58,661.69 while three phase pre-paid meters has been increased to N143,836.10 from N109,684.36.

The circular said the new price which takes effect from September 6 was to ensure a fair and reasonable pricing of meters to both MAPs and end-use customers.

It said, “Pursuant to the provisions of section 8(1)(c) of the Regulations which provides that the costs of single-phase and three-phase meters for MAPs, inclusive of all other associated costs of installation and warranties shall be at the regulated rates approved by the Commission, the Commission hereby approves the following review of meter prices of MAP issued meters.

“The approved meter prices are exclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT). The approved meter prices are also inclusive of the revised Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (“NEMSA”) sealing cost.

“All MAPs shall adjust their prices to reflect the approved rates. All Maps shall supply meters previously paid for by end-use customers prior to the commencement of this Order at the prevailing rate when payment was made by the customers without additional increase in cost.

“All DisCos and MAPs are to develop/implement customer enlightenment campaigns on the price review along with a schedule on the implementation of their meter rollout plans.

“All MAPs shall continue to file monthly sales and meter installation returns with the Commission.”