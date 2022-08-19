BREAKING: Train Attack: One Of Our Commanders Will Soon Marry Christian Female Abductee, Terrorists Boast After Releasing Four More Victims

Azurfa Lois John, a 21-year-old female Christian currently in captivity, is set to be married off by terrorists who abducted at least 62 passengers from an inbound Kaduna-Abuja train about five months ago.

Tukur Mamu, a former negotiator and media consultant to Islamic Scholar, Ahmed Gumi, revealed this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday.

The statement disclosed that the terrorists are, “planning to marry her any moment from now”, as “they have done in the case of Leah Sharibu”.

Mamu called on the federal government and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to immediately secure the release of Azurfa because “one of the commanders is in love with her.”

Mamu said, “This important information should be treated with the urgency it deserves. Even though I know that releasing this information will not only unsettle her immediate family and loved ones but Nigerians as a whole, it is necessary to do so to avoid a repeat of Leah Sharibu’s case.

“I advise CAN in particular not to politicise this issue or reduce it to mere press releases as I have seen in the past but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on her case as soon as possible before it is late.”

Recall that Sharibu was abducted on February 19, 2018, at the Government Girls’ Science and Technology College, Dapchi in Yobe State.

She was abducted alongside 110 girls from their hostel by members of the Islamic West African Province of the Islamic State (ISWAP).

She was said to have been married off to one of their commanders, and to date, yet to return to her family.

Meanwhile, the terrorists in the early hours of Friday released the oldest victim in captivity alongside three others.

The 90-year-old grandmother, Halimatu Atta, her daughter, 53, Adama Aliyu, Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji and Modin Bodinga have reunited with their families in Kaduna State.

The development came nine days after the terrorists released a family of six, and according to Mamu, 23 victims were still left in the forest.