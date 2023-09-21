BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Mbah As Enugu Governor

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu State has affirmed the election of Governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18 governorship election.

The three-member panel of the tribunal led by Justice Kudirat Murayo delivered the judgment on Thursday.

The tribunal dismissed the petitions of the Labour Party and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, seeking nullification of the election.

The tribunal held that the petitioner failed to prove his case.

Details later…