BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Tinubu As Duly Elected President Of Nigeria, Throws Out Obi, Atiku’s Petitions

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja has affirmed Bola Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria.

Advertisement

In a consolidated judgment, Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the petitions filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic party and the Allied Peoples Movement.

He held that all the petitions were lacking in merit because the petitioners could not prove non-compliance, corrupt practices and non-qualification against Tinubu.

“These petitions lack merit.

“The petitions are hereby dismissed.

“I hereby affirm the declaration of Tinubu by INEC, as the duly elected president of Nigeria,” Tsammani held.

Advertisement

Justice Stephen Adah agreed with the lead judgment of Tsammani.