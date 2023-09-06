BREAKING: Tribunal Affirms Tinubu As Duly Elected President Of Nigeria, Throws Out Obi, Atiku’s Petitions
The Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja has affirmed Bola Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria.
In a consolidated judgment, Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the petitions filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic party and the Allied Peoples Movement.
He held that all the petitions were lacking in merit because the petitioners could not prove non-compliance, corrupt practices and non-qualification against Tinubu.
“These petitions lack merit.
“The petitions are hereby dismissed.
“I hereby affirm the declaration of Tinubu by INEC, as the duly elected president of Nigeria,” Tsammani held.
Justice Stephen Adah agreed with the lead judgment of Tsammani.