BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Adeleke As Osun Governor

Senator Ademola Adeleke has been sacked as the Governor of Osun State by the state’s Election Petition Tribunal due to overvoting.

The tribunal also declared Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16th, 2022 election.

The majority judgment of two judges which includes the Chairman of the panel, Justice Tertse Kume, ordered that a Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and presented to Oyetola.

Meanwhile, a minority judgment upheld the election in favour of Ademola Adeleke.

