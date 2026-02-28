BREAKING: Trump Confirms Iran Leader Killed In Airstrikes

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in airstrikes carried out jointly by the United States and Israel.

Trump described Khamenei’s death as an act of justice and a historic turning point for the Middle East.

Trump, who made the announcement via his Truth Social platform on Saturday, also confirmed that other senior Iranian leaders had been killed in the strikes.

He wrote, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS. He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.

“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country. We are hearing that many of their IRGC, Military, and other Security and Police Forces, no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us. As I said last night, ‘Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!'”

Trump expressed hope that Iranian security forces would align “Iranian patriots”.

Advertisement

He said, “Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the greatness it deserves.”

Trump further announced that the bombardment of Iran would continue. He described the country as having been “very much destroyed and, even, obliterated” within a single day of strikes. He vowed the campaign would press on.

“The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary, to achieve our objective of peace throughout the Middle East and, Indeed, the World!”

The strikes which began in the early hours of Saturday were said to have been targeted at Iranian military sites and its leadership.

Iran had earlier launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes on Israel and Gulf countries.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the United Nations, Nigeria and Turkey have demanded de-escalation and warned of serious consequences for regional and global stability in the aftermath of the strikes.

A UN Security Council meeting, convened at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, was reportedly underway at the time of Trump’s post.