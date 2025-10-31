UPDATED: U.S. Declares Nigeria ‘Country Of Particular Concern’ Over Christian Killings

491 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States government has designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged systematic killing of Christians in the country.

In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump declared that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

Quoting him, “I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’ — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!”

“I am asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me. The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!”

A Country of Particular Concern (CPC) is a designation by the United States Secretary of State for countries considered to have allowed severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

The violations include torture, prolonged detention without charges, forced disappearances, and flagrant denials of the right to life, liberty, or security of persons.

Advertisement

Such nations are subject to economic sanctions by the United States.

Nigeria was previously designated a CPC during Trump’s first term from 2017 to 2021, but former President Joe Biden removed Nigeria from the list when he assumed office in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government had recently rejected allegations of aiding the persecution of Christians.

On October 7, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, dismissed claims by U.S. lawmaker Riley M. Moore as “false and misleading.”

“The allegations are not true. You, as a Nigerian, are aware that the Nigerian government does not deliberately indulge a particular religion to exterminate the other,” Ebienfa told THE WHISTLER.

Advertisement

He added, “From Boko Haram and ISWAP to bandits, they kill both Christians and Muslims. It’s not that the targets are only Christians. We have written to the U.S. government to state clearly that the allegations are not true.”

The Nigerian government maintained that the Bola Tinubu administration remained committed to protecting all citizens regardless of religious affiliation and is taking decisive steps to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

On October 9, the Nigerian Senate took steps to prevent the CPC redesignation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced a meeting with heads of security agencies to discuss appropriate responses to the attacks.