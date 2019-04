Advertisement

The Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) board, Muhammed Mahmood, has been kidnapped alongside his daughter along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Mahmood and his daughter were kidnapped by unknown gunmen who reportedly ambushed their vehicle on Monday.

It was gathered that they were en route Abuja from Kaduna when the assistants attacked their vehicle around a village called Katari before Zuba.

This is a developing story…