BREAKING: UK Arrests Ike Ekweremadu, Wife For Conspiracy To ‘Harvest Organs’

The London’s Metropolitan Police Service charged one Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu(55) and Ike Ekweremadu, with conspiracy offences linked to allegations of organ harvesting.

The UK website reads : “A woman and a man were charged today with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs.

“The charges follow an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team.

“[A] Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“[B] Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“They have both been remanded in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later today.

“The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support.

“As criminal proceedings are now under way we will not be providing further details.

It is uncertain if the Ekweremadu mentioned in the UK police website is the same as former Nigeria deputy senate president.

But checks by THE WHISTLER showed that the date of birth of the suspect and the name of the wife match that of the former deputy Senate president.

