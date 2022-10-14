BREAKING: UK PM Sacks Minister Of Finance Over Economic Crisis

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, has sacked her newly appointed Chief Minister of Finance, Kwasi Kwarteng, over worsening economic crisis.

Kwarteng confirmed his dismissal in a letter posted on his Twitter handle.

Recall that Truss replaced former PM Boris Johnson over the unbearable financial problem bedeviling the nation.

In his reaction, Kwarteng stated that he has “accepted” the development.

He appreciated the PM for the short period he worked with her in the new role, adding he did his best to address “the economic environment” that “has changed rapidly”.

Foreign media reports that Truss is yet to convince the UK Parliament that her team has what it takes to take the country forward.