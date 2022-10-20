BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely six weeks after emerging as the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has resigned from the position.

Truss took over from Boris Johnson as UK PM on September 6, 2022.

Her exit came amidst calls for resignation by over a dozen parliamentarians from her Conservative Party, citing nationwide economic challenges.

“I recognise that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said at a briefing.

Truss’ resignation also came about six days after she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as the Chief Minister of Finance of the UK over the worsening economic crisis.

Just yesterday, the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, announced her resignation after allegedly breaching a ministerial code by sending an official document from her personal email account.

Braverman, however, used her resignation letter to criticize Truss over “the direction of this government”.

She had said: “The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.”