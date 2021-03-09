BREAKING: UK Returns £4.2M ‘Ibori Loot’ To Nigerian Government

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The United Kingdom has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Nigeria to return £4.2m ‘looted’ by former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, to the country.

The UK disclosed this on Tuesday through the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, in Abuja.

The High Commissioner said the £4.2M ‘Ibori loot’ was recovered from his friends and family members.

According to the agreement reached, the £4.2m would be returned to the country in the next two weeks.

While reacting to the development, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said the recovered loot would be used to fund the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano road, and Lagos-Ibadan Express road.

