BREAKING: UNICAL Suspends Dean For Alleged Sexual Misconduct, Bars Him From Campus

Authority of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, has suspended indefinitely the embattled Dean of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon “for alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the institution.”

In a letter conveying the school’s decision sighted by our Correspondent, the school said it was dissatisfied with Ndifon’s response to earlier query issued to him after the students of the school took to the street to protest against him.

The full statement is contained in the letter signed by the University Registrar, Gabriel Egbe, which takes effect from August 17, 2023, read in part, ” Please refer to our letter Ref UC/REG/DISC.45A dated August 14, 2023 on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the University and your response to the said letter which was dated 16th August, 2023. “

“The Vice Chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations. She has therefore directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set-up to investigate these allegations.

“The relief of position as Dean, Faculty of Law and suspension from official duties takes effect from August 17, 2023. You are to hand over all University property in your possession including all official responsibilities presently handled by you to the Sub-Dean of the Faculty before vacating office.

“You are to stay away from the University premises except while responding to invitation from the panel investigating these allegations”

Ndifon was said to have been suspended for the same allegation in 2015 but said he was exonerated by the court.

A staff of the Public Relations Department of the school, Effiong Eyo confirmed the suspension to our Correspondent saying, “Yes it true. He has been suspended.”