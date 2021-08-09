BREAKING: UNILAG Student, Chidinma In Court Over Murder Of Super TV CEO

The 300-level Mass Communication student at the University of Lagos, Chidinma Ojukwu, who allegedly killed the Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, is now in the premises of the Yaba Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the suspect would be arraigned any moment from.now for the murder of the 50-year-old Ataga.

Ataga was found dead in a short-let apartment at Lekki and the suspect first confessed to have stabbed him to death.

She later admitted that she took the deceased’s ATM and withdrew N380,000 from his account after his death.

She, however, recanted in an interview granted Crime Fighters.

The possible arraignment is coming 10 days after Ataga was buried in Lagos.