Breaking: Unknown Gunmen Attack Vigilante Bus, Snatch Motorcycles In Enugu

Unknown gunmen numbering over twenty early Monday morning attacked the commercial arena of Obollo-Afor in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that they attacked a Siena bus belonging to Udenu LGA Neighbourhood Watch, smashing its windscreens in the process.

“They came in many motorcycles,” narrates Nicodemeus Ugwu, an okoda rider. “They operated for over thirty minutes unchallenged. They were unmasked.

“No policemen challenged them even though the police were alerted. There was stampede.”

When our correspondent visited the scene, normalcy had returned following the deployment of military operatives who were seen patrolling the area.

“The attackers fled through Benue borders,” an eye witness added.

However, the boisterous Obollo-Afor was a ghost of itself as traders abandoned the area for their safety.

The Indigenous People of Biafra had earlier cancelled Monday sit-at-home orders it earlier declared to press home the release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is being tried over alleged jumping bail, and running a proscribed organisation.

Despite the cancellation, business activities have remained at their lowest ebb in Southeast on Mondays as there have been cases of attacks, killings and looting on Mondays across the five southeast states.

