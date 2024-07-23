BREAKING: US Secret Service Director Cheatle Resigns Amidst Trump Criticism

World News
By Micheal EZEH
Most contentious moments from US Secret Service Director’s fiery House hearing | Source: CNN
Most contentious moments from US Secret Service Director’s fiery House hearing | Source: CNN

US Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle has resigned from her position, effective immediately.

The resignation comes after a barrage of criticism for security failures that led to the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

RELATED
World News

US Secret Service Director Faces Impeachment After Assassination Attempt On Trump

World News

US Congress Summons Secret Service Director Over Trump Assassination Attempt

Advertisement

According to sources, Cheatle tendered her resignation to the White House earlier today, citing “unacceptable” lapses in security protocol.

The agency has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks, with many calling for a comprehensive review of its security measures.

Details shortly…

Leave a comment

Advertisement