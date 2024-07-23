BREAKING: US Secret Service Director Cheatle Resigns Amidst Trump Criticism

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

US Secret Service Director, Kimberly Cheatle has resigned from her position, effective immediately.

The resignation comes after a barrage of criticism for security failures that led to the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

According to sources, Cheatle tendered her resignation to the White House earlier today, citing “unacceptable” lapses in security protocol.

The agency has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks, with many calling for a comprehensive review of its security measures.

Details shortly…