BREAKING : We Are Not In Alliance With PDP – Peter Obi

We Are Not In Alliance With PDP – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has debunked the insinuation that he is in alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party was speaking at the World Press Conference in Abuja, few days after the end of the presidential election that was conducted on Saturday 25, 2023.

Obi was responding to a question if he had joined an alliance with the PDP being that both the Labour Party and the PDP walked out of the election collation centre in Abuja on Monday.

According to the former Anambra State Governor, the Labour Party “is not in any alliance with any group. What we have is a partnership with any group” who wishes to reclaim the mandate.

He added that he is willing to join those with moral authority to fight the battle of reclaiming the controversial election with the belief that he won.

He queried the process which produced Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who was announced the winner of the election.

According to Obi, “With this process, how can we trail kidnappers and robbers who are doing the wrong thing?”

He said he would head to court as told, noting that, “We were asked to go to court.

“Remember that I’m Obidient. I’m going to go where I’m directed to go and then you will see where and how.”