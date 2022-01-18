BREAKING: We Can’t Release 2023 Election Timetable Until Buhari Signs Electoral Bill – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will only release the 2023 general election timetable after the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is signed into law.

INEC Chairman, Mr Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja during the commission’s first quarterly consultative meeting with political parties.

He said, “On the Electoral Amendment Bill currently before the National Assembly, the Commission is encouraged by the Senate President’s assurance to give priority attention to the Bill when the National Assembly reconvenes from its recess today, and the commitment by the President to assent to the Bill as soon as the issue of mode of primaries by political parties is resolved. We look forward to a speedy passage of the Bill, which is crucial to our preparations for future elections.

“As soon as it is signed into law, the Commission will quickly release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election based on the new law”.

Both chambers of the National Assembly today said they will expedite actions on the bill, hinting on a possibility of expunging the controversial clause from the bill.

The controversial bill which President Muhammadu Buhari said would breed insecurity and cost relates to compelling political parties to adopt direct primaries as modes of electing their candidates for election.

