BREAKING: We Can’t Release 2023 Election Timetable Until Buhari Signs Electoral Bill – INEC

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
INEC-CHAIRMAN-MAHMOOD-YAKUBU
Mahmud Yakubu, INEC Chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will only release the 2023 general election timetable after the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is signed into law.

INEC Chairman, Mr Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this Tuesday in Abuja during the commission’s first quarterly consultative meeting with political parties.

He said, “On the Electoral Amendment Bill currently before the National Assembly, the Commission is encouraged by the Senate President’s assurance to give priority attention to the Bill when the National Assembly reconvenes from its recess today, and the commitment by the President to assent to the Bill as soon as the issue of mode of primaries by political parties is resolved. We look forward to a speedy passage of the Bill, which is crucial to our preparations for future elections.

RELATED
Entertainment

Play Network Africa To Launch World’s First Members-Only NFT Nightclub

“As soon as it is signed into law, the Commission will quickly release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election based on the new law”.

Both chambers of the National Assembly today said they will expedite actions on the bill, hinting on a possibility of expunging the controversial clause from the bill.

The controversial bill which President Muhammadu Buhari said would breed insecurity and cost relates to compelling political parties to adopt direct primaries as modes of electing their candidates for election.

Details later…

You might also like

Buni Announces February 26th For APC National Convention

I’ll Not Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition – Osinbajo’s…

APC Governors, Senators Split On Chairmanship Race As Party Releases Convention…

Sen Birabi Urges Wike, Amaechi To Concede 2023 Guber Tickets To Ogoni People

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.