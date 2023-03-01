BREAKING: ‘We Won This Election…Will Reclaim Our Mandate’ – Obi Breaks Silence On Presidential Poll

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

— Calls Senate President ‘Irresponsible’

Advertisement

The presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Labour Party — Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed — have broken the silence of the outcome of the February 25, 2023 presidential election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared was won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on behalf of Obi during a press conference held hours after Tinubu’s declaration, Baba-Ahmed said the Labour Party won the presidential election and would reclaim its mandate in due course.

More details to follow…