BREAKING: We’ll Prove To Nigerians Tinubu ‘Robbed’ To Become President-Elect – Peter Obi

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has insisted that the he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, won the February 25 election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared was won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Advertisement

Obi, during a televised press conference on Thursday, vowed that his team would prove to Nigerians that he and Baba-Ahmed won the election.

According to the LP candidate, Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, “robbed” their way to being declared winners but would be stopped through the courts.

More details to follow….