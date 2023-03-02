BREAKING: We’ll Prove To Nigerians Tinubu ‘Robbed’ To Become President-Elect – Peter Obi

By Tayo Olu
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has insisted that the he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, won the February 25 election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared was won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Obi, during a televised press conference on Thursday, vowed that his team would prove to Nigerians that he and Baba-Ahmed won the election.

According to the LP candidate, Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, “robbed” their way to being declared winners but would be stopped through the courts.

More details to follow….

