BREAKING: ‘We’re Back’- Netanyahu Sworn-in Again As Israel’s Prime Minister

The Supreme Parliament of Israel (Knesset) has appointed Benjamin Netanyahu as the nation’s prime minister following his swearing-in on Thursday.

Netanyahu is a popular figure in Israeli politics having served as PM for over a decade from 1996 to 1999 and between 2009 to 2021.

On June 13, 2021, THE WHISTLER reported that his opponent, Naftali Bennett, ended his reign by defeating him at the polls.

His defeat at the time was cemented based on a coalition agreement between Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid party and Ra’am political party (United Arab List) chairman, Mansour Abbas, as well as five other party factions.

Benneth was to serve for a part of the two year tenure while his colleague in the coalition bloc would continue.

But the coalition government’s tenure was discontinued after 63 parliamentarians out of 120, voted in favor of Netanyahu’s administration.

Reacting to his swearing-in via his Facebook page, Netanyahu wrote, ” we are back!”

Netanyahu is renown for his expansion moves on Jerusalem, a religious territory still a subject of dispute between Israel and Palestine.