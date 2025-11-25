BREAKING: Wike Suspends Education Secretary Over Unauthorised Circular On School Closure

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has dismissed reports circulating on social media and some broadcast platforms (not THE WHISTLER), claiming that all government schools in the FCT were instructed to close by November 28, 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, described the report as “false, misleading, and entirely unfounded.”

Wike also ordered suspension of the Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, over the controversy triggered by the unauthorised circular, while the Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Nancy Sabanti Nathan, has been tasked to discipline the Director of School Services, Mrs. Aishatu Sani Alhassan, in line with civil service rules.

“No such decision was taken at any level of the administration. Parents, students, and school authorities should disregard the rumour. The approved academic calendar remains unchanged,” Olayinka, said.

The administration further assured residents, especially students of adequate security across schools, noting that the Minister has ordered the resumption of Operation Sweep and other security initiatives to reinforce safety in the capital.

Responding to journalists’ inquiries, the suspended Education Mandate Secretary, Hayyo, distanced himself from the controversial circular, insisting it was issued without his knowledge or approval.

“Seriously, the way you saw the circular is the same way I saw it. I believe it is a wrong circular because the director that signed it has no right to do that,” he said.

He clarified that only the Minister of the FCT has the authority to approve the closure of schools under any circumstance, adding that no such directive was issued.

Hayyo said, “I never received any approval from the Honourable Minister. There is nothing that warrants the closure of schools on or before Friday, 28th. The circular has no merit, no credibility.”

He urged parents to ignore the misinformation and continue normal academic activities, and dismissed speculations of insecurity or administrative crisis, reiterating that there was “no reason whatsoever” for any school closure directive to have been issued.

“There is no cause for alarm. FCT is safe, all our schools are safe. Teaching and learning are taking place effectively without any problem,” he added.

However, the FCTA reiterated its commitment to maintaining stability in the education sector, while emphasising that disciplinary measures were being taken to address breaches of procedure and restore public confidence.

The administration advised the public to rely on official communication channels to avoid falling victim to false or unauthorised information.