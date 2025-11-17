BREAKING: Wike’s PDP Faction Holds ‘Retaliatory’ BoT, INEC Meetings Tuesday

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, would be holding its Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings on Tuesday.

Notice of the meeting, released by the faction on Monday, stated that the two meetings will hold at the PDP national secretariat, located at Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

It’s apparent the BoT meeting will be presided over by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa who was appointed BoT chairman by the bloc, while the factional national chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed will preside over the NEC meeting.

Although the notice did not state the agenda of the two meetings, insiders said far reaching retaliatory decisions, bordering on punitive measures might be taken against key members of the opposing camp.

The party’s national secretariat building has been under lock and key since Monday, November 3, 2025, after it was sealed by security operatives.

Also, the party’s national campaign headquarters, Legacy House, located at the high brow Maitama district, was similarly sealed on the same day.

The two facilities were sealed shortly the national chairman appointed by the faction, Abdulrahman Mohammed, stormed the secretariat with the aim of taking possession.

The two facilities, which were sealed, apparently on the orders of the Wike camp, had been deserted since then.

The other faction, led by the its national chairman, Umar Damagum, enjoys the backing of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed who is the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

The Makinde-backed faction held its national convention on Saturday through Sunday where a former Minister, Kabiru Turaki emerged as national chairman.

Turaki is expected to resume duties in the first week of December, when the tenure of the Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) will be expiring.

For now, neither Damagum nor Turaki can access the office of the national chairman, located within the secretariat building.

Recall that Wike and some of his key allies in the PDP were expelled at the Makinde backed convention, which took place in Ibadan, Oyo State, under Makinde’s watch.

Wike and his group have since repudiated the expulsion, with the Minister saying that those who announced his suspension were intoxicated.

While responding to a question on the sealed secretariat building a few days ago, the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said the facility was sealed to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

Anyanwu, who is the arrowhead of the Wike camp, also declared that he was still in possession of the original copy of certificate of registration of the PDP.