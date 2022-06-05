UPDATED: Worshippers Killed As  Suspected Terrorists Attack Catholic Church In Ondo 

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu, Femi Makinde
Scores of worshippers have been killed following a suspected terrorists’ attack on the St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo State on Sunday. 

It is uncertain if it was a bomb or gun attack but videos being circulated on social media showed many dead worshippers lying in their pool of blood.

A resident told THE WHISTLER on the telephone that about 40 lifeless bodies were seen on the ground after the explosion.

He said close to 100 persons have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo for treatment.

The resident said, ” Owo is mourning today and the people are angry. Some wicked men bombed the Catholic church in Owo and so many people died.

” About 40 corpses were seen on the ground and there is confusion everywhere. We don’t know those who are responsible for this but they may be bandits or terrorists.

“I have never seen anything like this in my life. It’s a sad day in Owo. We are confused and sad.”

