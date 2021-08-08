BREAKING: Yerins Becomes First Housemate To Be Evicted From BBNaija House

Yerins has become the first person to be evicted from the 2021 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

He was evicted from the Big Brother House during the live show on Sunday.

Recall, Whitemoney, Yousef, Beatrice, Yerins, and Niyi were nominated for possible eviction in the second week of this show.

The five housemates were put on the nomination show by the wildcard Maria and Pere on 2 August 2021.

Having escaped eviction during the live show on Sunday 1 August, Biggie granted Pere and Maria the power to exclusively nominate housemates that will be up for eviction as the housemates failed to predict them correctly.

However, Maria tearfully nominated Beatrice, Jaypaul, Whitemoney, and Yerins during the nomination show on Monday

While Pere, nominated Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi, and Whitemoney.

After their nominations, Big Brother called up Beatrice, Jaypaul, Whitemoney, Niyi, and Yerins as the selection of the Wildcards.

Biggie announced that the new Head of House is Boma, had the veto power to save one of the nominated housemates and replacing him/her with another.

The Head of house Boma had the veto power to replace one of the nominated housemates, saved Jaypaul, and replaced him with Yousef in the list.

After this, Biggie announced that the housemates up for eviction this week are Whitemomey, Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi, and Yousef.