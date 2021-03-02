Breaking: Zamfara Gov Confirms Release Of 279 Jangebe Girls

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has confirmed the release of 279 abducted students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe.

The governor announced the release of the abducted students on Tuesday.

Matawalle said, “It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity.

“This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe,” Matawalle said.

The governor disclosed that the girls were released with the help of repentant bandits without any ransom paid.

