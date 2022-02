Barely hours after his deputy was impeached by the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Governor Bello Matawalle has appointed a replacement.

Matawalle, according to reports, appointed the Senator representing Zamfara Central senatorial district, Hassan Muhammed Gusau, to replace Mahdi Aliyu-Gusau as deputy governor.

The Zamfara Assembly had impeached Aliyu-Gusau on the grounds of alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

More to follow …