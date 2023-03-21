BREAKING: Zamfara Governor Matawalle Loses Reelection Bid To PDP’s Lawal

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Saturday’s governorship election has witnessed its first reelection casualty as incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, has lost his seat to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal.

Matawalle had won his election on the platform of the PDP before defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in an acrimonious manner.

In the elections that were held across 28 states in the country, no state chief executive has been denied re-election.

But announcing the outcome of the election in the early hour of Tuesday, at the state capital, Gusau, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Lawn Dare as the governor-elect with a total of 377,726 votes.

It said Matawalle polled 311,976 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Kassimu Shehu, said, “I, Prof. Kassimu Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, certify that I am INEC Returning Officer for Zamfara State.

“That Dr. Lawal Dauda of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and returned elected,” Shehu declared.