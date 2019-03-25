BREAKING: Zamfara Guber: APC Has No Candidate, Appeal Court Rules

Advertisement

A Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto has nullified the primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC that produced the party’s candidates for the governorship, national and state assembly elections in Zamfara State.

The court also struck out the election that produced the party’s candidates for the national and state assembly elections.

Recall that the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Muktar Idris was declared winner of the governorship election conducted on March 9th by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Kabiru Bala.

Mr Idris polled 534,541 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 189,452 votes.

The Zamfara State High Court had ruled that the APC be allowed to field a candidate for the governorship election in the state.

But Justice Tom Yakubu in his ruling on Monday, said the trial court failed to carry out a proper evaluation of the evidence before it arrived at a decision.

The appeal was filed by the lawmaker representing Zamfara Central district and Senate Committee Chairman on Petroleum (Downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa, and 129 others. Respondents are Kabiru Liman-Danalhaji and 139 others represented by Mr Mahmud Magaji SAN as lead Counsel.

“I am convinced that the lower Court has failed to evaluate the evidence before reaching the decision.

”The Appeal Court have power in law to access pieces of evidence on appeal, which we have done.

”Based on available facts the respondents did not contradict the INEC evidence on conducting the said primary election,” Yakubu said.

“Documented evidence has upper consideration than oral ones,” the presiding judge added.