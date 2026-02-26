BREAKING:Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, Mark, Raise The Alarm Over ‘Endangered Democracy’

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Opposition leaders have raised the alarm over what they described as moves by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to truncate democracy in Nigeria.

The political leaders, led by the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, are holding a media conference at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Also at the conference are former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi; former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; and ADC National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola.

From right: Obi, Amaechi and Lawal Batagarawa

Advertisement

Others include former ADC National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu; former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke; National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ajuji Ahmed; ANPP chieftain, Buba Galadima among many others.

The media conference is about to commence.

Details shortly…