BREAKINGAtiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, Amaechi To Conduct ADC Convention Tuesday

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…El-Rufai, Malami Make List

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has nominated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate Peter Obi, former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, and former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi to conduct the party’s National Convention.

The convention, scheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 14, has a former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke as chairman of the 126-member Convention Planning Committee.

A former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal was named as deputy chairman, while a former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and former Attorney General, Abubakar Malami were also named as members.

Details shortly…